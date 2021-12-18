$2.28 EPS Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to announce earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Assurant posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,749. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.34. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.