$2.36 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

NYSE:WEX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. 725,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,767. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares during the period.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

