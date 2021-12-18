2,078 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

