25,000 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,535 shares of company stock worth $13,905,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

ASO opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.