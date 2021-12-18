258 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day moving average is $200.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.