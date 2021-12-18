$290.55 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce sales of $290.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $287.50 million. Unity Software reported sales of $220.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 91,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. 6,056,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

