36,155 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.