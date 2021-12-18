375 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 35,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $658.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $320.19 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.05.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

