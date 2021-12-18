3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 71.6% in November

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

TGOPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $9.64 on Friday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

