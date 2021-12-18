3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Sets New 12-Month High at $347.00

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.57), with a volume of 41988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.50 ($4.55).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.63) price target on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 317. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 5.23 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.