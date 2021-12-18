$401.97 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report sales of $401.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $436.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.30 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $340.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ASIX opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

