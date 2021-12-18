$51.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post sales of $51.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.15 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

SPT traded up $6.26 on Monday, reaching $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,619 shares of company stock valued at $25,135,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

