$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will post sales of $55.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $220.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 58,734,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

