$58.10 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce sales of $58.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 79.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $27,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $15.94. 1,136,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

