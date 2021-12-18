$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the third quarter worth $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

