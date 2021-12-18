$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce sales of $7.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $10.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $22.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 306,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

