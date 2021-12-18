75 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

