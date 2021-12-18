$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce sales of $93.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $96.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $82.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $349.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $412.65 million, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $40.68. 3,704,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,431. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $348,185.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 in the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fastly by 285.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 552,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after acquiring an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.