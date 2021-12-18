AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in November

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,130.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSCF opened at $13.37 on Friday. AB Science has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

AB Science Company Profile

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

