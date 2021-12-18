AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in November

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,130.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABSCF opened at $13.37 on Friday. AB Science has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.
AB Science Company Profile
