Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Purchases £89,324.51 in Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Dominic Fisher bought 113,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £89,324.51 ($118,044.81).

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.49 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.48. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

