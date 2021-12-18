Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Purchases £89,324.51 in Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Dominic Fisher bought 113,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £89,324.51 ($118,044.81).
Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.49 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.48. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23).
Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile
