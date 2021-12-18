Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,535 shares of company stock worth $13,905,416 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.