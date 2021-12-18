Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.07.

NYSE ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.85. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

