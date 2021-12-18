Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ACCYY stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

