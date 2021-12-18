Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Down 2.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 3,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,192,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

