Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Down 2.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 3,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,192,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $609.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 229,402 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 420,276 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

