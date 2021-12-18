Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $680.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $672.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

