Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.44 and a 200 day moving average of $214.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.