Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 158.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

