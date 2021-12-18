Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in November

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

ANNSF opened at $147.00 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $140.96 and a 12 month high of $182.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.87.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

