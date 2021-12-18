Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:AENZ opened at $1.62 on Friday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

