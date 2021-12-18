Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

