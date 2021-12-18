Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

