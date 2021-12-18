Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 213 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in PayPal by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

