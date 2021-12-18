Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $58.68.

