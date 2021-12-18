Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 59.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Shares of XFLT opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

