Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 336,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 29,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.