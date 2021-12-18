Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,931 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.