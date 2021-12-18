Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EPR Properties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

