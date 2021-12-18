Aigang Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $546,248.03 and approximately $9,113.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007229 BTC.

About Aigang

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

