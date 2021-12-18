Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Down 49.7% in November

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the November 15th total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

AIRI opened at $0.96 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

