Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €132.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($178.65) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($153.93) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.27 ($148.62).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €104.14 ($117.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.82. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

