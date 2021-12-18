Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7818 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

