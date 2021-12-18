Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of ACI opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 181,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

