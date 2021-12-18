Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,844,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 2,626,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Aleafia Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

