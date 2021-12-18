Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $252.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.77. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $247.80 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

ALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

