Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALFVY stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.34. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

