Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ALFVY stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.34. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $44.34.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
