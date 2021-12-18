Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

