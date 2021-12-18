Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 909,007 shares of company stock worth $1,659,845. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

