Allstate’s (ALL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 46 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a speculative buy rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON:ALL opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.33) on Wednesday. Allstate has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

