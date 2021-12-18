Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $75.05 million and $10.54 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

